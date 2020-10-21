WATCH: Warm and balmy Wednesday, possible storm too

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

CNY is receiving some beneficial rain at times this week thanks to a front hanging close to the region through Thursday. After Wednesday though, it appears rain chances will go way down for the area. So, if you have outdoor things you want to tackle this week the last part of the week looks like a good time to do it. More details below…

To find out about how much rain fell across the region between Monday and Tuesday and what the rainfall deficit is looking like after the recent rains click here.

WEDNESDAY:

With the warm front just to our north Wednesday, we’ll be on the warmer side of things, but not completely dry. There will be at least a few scattered showers and possibly a storm, a gusty balmy southwest wind, and maybe even a little sun at times. Highs should have no trouble reaching the low 70s for many!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:

Late Wednesday/Wednesday evening the front will come back through CNY as a cold front setting us up for at least a somewhat cooler Thursday. We should feel the 60s for highs Thursday, and it looks mainly dry too.

By the way, the average high this week in Syracuse is in the upper 50s.

The front will likely move farther north of the area Thursday night which would not only provide us with a dry end to the week, but warm too!

FRIDAY:

The front bouncing back n’ forth across CNY will be moving back north of us late Thursday night. This will allow the warmer air to return as readings warm back into the 70s with some sun returning to round out the week too! It will be quite breezy to windy Friday too, but it will be a pretty warm breeze!

Much cooler air will return for the weekend, but will it be dry? Stay tuned for updates.