WATCH: Warm and dry now but keeping an eye on T-Storms for Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TONIGHT:

After a quiet evening in Central New York with increasing clouds and dry weather, a warm front will approach us. This triggers some rain and possibly even an embedded thunderstorm or two starting close to midnight and continuing overnight.

It will be mild and breezy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s!

FRIDAY:

A pretty strong storm system will slide just north of CNY and swing a cold front through during the midday hours. There could even be a few more thunderstorms until midday Friday when a cold front sweeps through the region. Any storm that develops late Friday morning could have gusty winds and downpours so we will monitor that brief window for severe storms.

It remains unseasonably warm Friday with highs at least in the 60s in the morning. Temperatures will be dropping during the afternoon and evening though.

It will also be a quite windy in the afternoon with southwest winds gusting past 50 mph which means the possibility of minor damage and power outages. A Wind Advisory goes into effect for much of the region from late morning through about sunset Friday.

A second cold front will usher in a cooler airmass for the weekend.

WEEKEND:

The best part of the weekend will be Saturday with some sunshine expected to develop thanks to a little bubble of high pressure sliding in briefly. Highs should crack 50 thanks to some of the late March sun.

Another storm system will race in from the west late Saturday night into Sunday and trigger some rain showers to develop to end the weekend. It will be windy Sunday too with a morning/midday high well into the 50s before dropping back into the 40s during the afternoon.

Any rain showers probably mix with then end as snow showers after sunset Sunday night. Little to no accumulation is expected for most though.