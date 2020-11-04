WATCH: Warm and dry weather for the rest of the week for CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

It was a chilly Election Day in CNY, but at least it was mainly dry. It definitely could have been better, but worse too. For more information on Election Day extremes in Syracuse click here.

TONIGHT:

High pressure slides off to our east late Tuesday night into Wednesday allowing a warm front to move north of Central New York early Wednesday morning. In fact, clouds are already thinning. All in all though, it appears to be a mainly quiet warm front passage.

WEDNESDAY:

In the wake of Tuesday night’s warm front, Wednesday morning we are off and running temperature wise as a southerly breeze brings in an unseasonably warm air mass our way. Highs rise into the 60s, some 20 degrees warmer than the first two days of the week!

What will make the 60s feel even better Wednesday will be a lot of sunshine throughout the day too!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A breeze will persist and prevent temperatures from falling too much under a mainly clear sky. Lows will be near 45.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure to the southeast will stay in control of the weather across Central New York Thursday, Friday and beyond! This will result in a pretty good deal of sun and unseasonably warm air for the next several days to come. Highs should make the 60s! It certainly will not look nor feel like November in CNY. Enjoy!