WATCH: Warm and humid with showers and storms

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

No change to the air mass over us for this upcoming weekend so look for more of the same, warmer than normal temperatures and plenty of humidity.

The combination of the heat and humidity and an upper level low will lead to scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon. The threat for severe weather is low but there could be some heavy downpours. Winds are light so storms will move slowly, possibly leading to isolated flash flooding.

There is a threat for more showers and storms Sunday afternoon, and we could get some extra moisture to help from the outer fringes of Hurricane Henri. The storm will make landfall somewhere along the Southern New England coast, perhaps as far west as New York City!

Stay tuned through the weekend for more details on its possible impact on our weekend weather.