WATCH: Warm and mainly dry Friday, much needed rain coming this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY:

Friday looks mainly, if not totally, dry and it will be warm. Thankfully, the humidity will not be too high either under some sunshine. There’s a very small chance of a spotty pop up shower Friday afternoon, but most will not see a drop of rain. Highs reach the low to mid 80s.

WEEKEND:

Central New York needs some rain for the yards, gardens, farmers and those with wells after such a dry month of June! Saturday looks like our best chance to get some.

A warm front will try to push through Saturday morning with some rain and a few storms. This will be followed by a few more scattered showers/storms late Saturday afternoon right into first part of Saturday night as a cold front passes through.

A secondary cold front will try to swing through Sunday with only a few showers/storm possibly affecting the area. Overall, Sunday right now looks to be the drier of the two weekend days.

Highs over the weekend should be near 80 which is “normal” for this time of year. Also, it will probably briefly turn muggier Saturday.