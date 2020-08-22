WATCH: Warm and mainly dry this afternoon

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

The second to last weekend of meteorological summer will feel very much like summer and it will be somewhat humid too. I’m sure this is no surprise to Central New Yorkers in this sizzling summer of 2020!

We will have a stalled front to the north of CNY that may try to sneak a bit farther south during the weekend.  We will stay on the warm side of the front.  Highs should be well into the 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

SATURDAY:

Beautiful sunny summer day for most! With the stalled front to the north, there may be a brief shower or two but most will stay dry.

SUNDAY:

Rain chances are low on Sunday but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon and evening.

Bottom line, it appears much of the weekend will be dry as of now which bodes well for your outdoor plans this weekend, especially if they involve water.  But, as always, keep an eye on the sky and on Live Doppler 9!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Pollen Forecast

Pollen Forecast

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

UV Index

UV Index

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Humid-o-meter

Humid-o-meter

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected