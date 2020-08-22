WATCH: Warm and mainly dry this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

The second to last weekend of meteorological summer will feel very much like summer and it will be somewhat humid too. I’m sure this is no surprise to Central New Yorkers in this sizzling summer of 2020!

We will have a stalled front to the north of CNY that may try to sneak a bit farther south during the weekend. We will stay on the warm side of the front. Highs should be well into the 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

SATURDAY:

Beautiful sunny summer day for most! With the stalled front to the north, there may be a brief shower or two but most will stay dry.

SUNDAY:

Rain chances are low on Sunday but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon and evening.

Bottom line, it appears much of the weekend will be dry as of now which bodes well for your outdoor plans this weekend, especially if they involve water. But, as always, keep an eye on the sky and on Live Doppler 9!