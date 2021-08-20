WATCH: Warm and muggy going into the weekend

Weather
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY NIGHT:

A few spotty showers or an isolated storm is possible through the overnight.

It’s mild and muggy for everyone. Lows are in the mid to upper 60s. Watch out for patchy fog going into Saturday morning.

WEEKEND:

No change to the air mass over us for this upcoming weekend so look for more of the same, warmer than normal temperatures and plenty of humidity.

Each day of the weekend, as we heat up, we end up with a scattering of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms have the potential to bring heavy downpours.

