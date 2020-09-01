WATCH: Warm and muggy Tuesday, spotty shower possible

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)
TUESDAY:
Tuesday will feature more clouds than not with a south-southeast breeze that will be importing a muggier air mass and possibly a spotty shower or two. Most of Tuesday will end up being dry though. Highs Tuesday should be a little warmer reaching the upper 70s to around 80.
TUESDAY NIGHT:
It will be breezy, balmy and muggy with a few showers/storm possibly developing towards Wednesday morning ahead of a dying cold front. Lows will be in the mid to perhaps upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY:
The aforementioned cold front that will be falling apart will likely hold together enough so that a few scattered showers and storms will be around. There will also be intervals of hazy sun with a gusty southwest wind which will send even muggier air into the area. Highs should have no problem reaching the low to mid 80s Wednesday afternoon.
LATE WEEK:
It will stay warm and muggy Thursday with a few showers/storms possible before cooler changes take place to round out the week. Stay tuned for updates regarding the end of the week and holiday weekend coming up.
