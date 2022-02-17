SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Mild, rainy, and possible flooding Thursday. Oh, then the rain changes over to ice and snow. Talk about a weather whiplash!

At a glance:

Mild, windy, showers Thursday

Steadier rain Thursday evening

Potential for minor flooding

Wintry mix of ice, then snow Thursday night into Friday

Much colder Friday with snow showers

The Set Up:

Mild air has surged into Central New York on gusty southerly winds ahead of an approaching frontal system. While the winds remain gusty Thursday, this wind will also import more and more moisture into the region. This increases our chances for rain along with our chances for localized flooding.

What we have:

As of Wednesday evening, the snow depth at the Syracuse airport was 2”. The Tug Hill and the higher elevations south of Syracuse have a foot plus. This snow contains about 2” worth of water.

Factor that in with the ice that has formed on the local lakes and streams, and we could be dealing with at least minor flooding by the end of the week. The National Weather Service continues a Flood Watch for all of Central New York Thursday into Friday.

What we’re watching:

Thursday’s frontal system is going to bring moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico. This means warmth, higher dew points, and a gusty southerly breezy.

By Thursday morning some rain showers are around, which should only become more widespread during the day. A strong cold front will change the rain to a wintry mix by late Thursday night, then to snow by sunrise Friday.

A widespread 0.50-1.0” of rain is likely with some areas northeast of Syracuse seeing a bit more.

Back into the freezer by Friday:

Rain likely transitions to some sleet and freezing rain before it turns to all snow early Friday with temperatures nose diving from near 50 Thursday evening into the 20s by daybreak Friday.

This can cause untreated surfaces to ice up! When heading out to work and school Friday morning, be careful and watch out for slick spots, especially on secondary roads, bridges, parking lots, and sidewalks.

A light accumulation of snow about 1-4” is expected between late Thursday night and midday Friday, but significant accumulations are not expected. Temperatures stay in the 20s Friday with gusty northwest winds providing wind chills in the single digits and teens.