WATCH: Warm and sunny this afternoon!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

High pressure, both at the ground and aloft, builds back in to end the holiday weekend. The result is more sunshine and unseasonably warm air!

Temperatures rise back into the upper 70s to low 80s, which is close to 20 degrees above average!

TONIGHT:

It’s mild again under a partly cloudy sky tonight with lows within a few degrees of 60 for many. There may also be patchy valley fog developing overnight too.

TUESDAY:

Hope you didn’t put the shorts away just yet… With more sunshine our unseasonable warm weather is expected to continue into Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s once again!

By the way, the record high for both Monday and Tuesday in Syracuse is 86° set back in 1949 and 1928, respectively. We think those records are safe, but we probably won’t be too far off.

It does turn cooler come Wednesday but remains well above average through the rest of the week. Stay tuned to see when cooler changes finally arrive (likely by the end of the upcoming weekend).