WATCH: Warm and sunny to chilly with rain this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY NIGHT:

High pressure is building in from the north. This is going to bring gradual clearing. With clearing skies, a wind becoming calm, temperatures will fall into the 30s late tonight. Some patchy fog is also possible.

SATURDAY:

The weekend looks split in Central New York with Saturday being the pick day.

Expect high pressure to protect us through the day. Enjoy some sun but make sure you’re practicing social distancing! Highs will be near 60 (which is seasonable for this time of year, although it may feel like a mini heatwave instead).

SATURDAY NIGHT:

An area of low pressure slides up near the East Coast Saturday night. It will be close enough to us to provide rain showers as we wake up Sunday morning.

SUNDAY:

That low pressure will continue to provide a chilly rain, heavy at times for most of the day Sunday. It’ll be a raw day with a midday high in the mid 40s.

As temperatures fall back into the 30s, it looks like a slushy snow late Sunday/Sunday night over the higher terrain. Some hilltops could wake up to a coating to an inch or two by Monday morning.