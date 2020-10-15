WATCH: Warm and windy before the showers and cooler weather return

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THURSDAY:

Winds remain gusty Thursday out of the south-southwest propelling temperatures well into the 70s under some sun!

Clouds are expected to increase during the midday and afternoon. We’re watching for a few showers after 2 or 3 pm, but much of Thursday looks to be dry at this time. Enjoy!

Don’t get used to the warmth though. A shot of chilly air still looks to be on the way Friday into Saturday.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

The balmy air is ushered out of CNY Thursday night by a cold front that will produce some showers across the region. Temperatures will cool into the 40s to around 50 by Friday morning.

FRIDAY:

Friday will be much cooler with lots of clouds and a couple showers around. Highs will be in the low 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT & BEYOND:

There is some uncertainty as we go into the weekend. Computer models are starting to trend a bit drier, so we have lowered the rain chances across CNY.

The cold front moving through CNY Thursday night/early Friday now appears to stall out farther east across New England instead of Eastern NY. For this reason, we think most, if not all of the precipitation with a wave of low pressure riding up along the front will stay east of our area to start the weekend.