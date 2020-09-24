WATCH: Warm for CNY Thursday, showers for some

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

If you’re looking for any rain it’ll be very hard to come by the rest of the work week. The area of high pressure that has been dominating our area the last several days keeping us high and dry will continue to keep most of us rain free for the rest of the week (even though we really could use some).

The high is gradually sliding east of us and weakening, which puts CNY on the backside, or the warmer side. We should feel the warming trend continue the rest of this week. After feeling the mid 70s Wednesday, readings will likely reach the mid to upper 70s Thursday and possibly touching 80 with enough sun by the end of the week! By the way, the average high the rest of this week is in the upper 60s.

Not only will the daytime highs continue to climb over the coming days, so too will the nighttime lows. The rest of the week we should feel 50s for lows which will make for more comfy evenings if you are out and about.

THURSDAY:

There MAY be a spotty shower/sprinkle on Thursday afternoon and evening as another cold front tries to work in from the north. The most likely areas for a shower or two is south and west of Syracuse. Overall, though, the front is not expected to produce any significant weather in CNY, or even get through the region.

Although Thursday may start out gray for Syracuse, it should end brighter.

FRIDAY:

Surprise, Friday looks high and dry and it will be unseasonably warm too. Highs will be well into the 70s to around 80!

The very dry September continues, so far, the driest on record! For more on the rainfall/precipitation numbers in September, since the start of summer and this year click here.

When does a more significant chance of rain return to CNY?

Hang in there rain wishers: we are hopeful that some more significant rain will at least try to get into the Northeast and CNY Sunday afternoon/early next week with what looks to be a pattern change.