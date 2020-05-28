WATCH: Warm tonight, strong storms possible Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Few scattered showers this evening come to an end around midnight.

It is quite a warm night! Lows are only near 70, that’s where our high temperatures should be this time of year.

FRIDAY:

Some areas, like the Finger Lakes and Syracuse could wake up to sunshine tomorrow morning.

The NWS has placed CNY in a slight risk for severe weather Friday. Be weather aware, especially in the afternoon and evening.

We have heat, temperatures to start the day are already in the 70s, highs will rise into the low to mid 80s midday. We’ll have moisture too as dew points will be in the 60s (still muggy feeling). We also have a slow-moving cold front that will approach from the west and move to the east. Any sunshine during the day will be a bonus for storm development.

Storms will come in a couple waves. The first in the mid-afternoon and early evening. After 2 p.m. is when we think scattered storms will start bubbling up. By 9-10 p.m. we’ll be watching for a squall line (line of thunderstorms) just ahead of the cold front.

Our biggest concern is damaging winds, but torrential rain and hail are possible too. We won’t rule out the chance for an isolated tornado either.

FRIDAY NIGHT:



By midnight the storm threat will be over. Drier, cooler, more comfortable air will gradually build in. Lows are in the 50s.