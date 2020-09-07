WATCH: Warm, windy, few showers/storms Labor Day

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

The end of the holiday weekend will not be perfect, but much of the day should be dry and not too bad for your outdoor activities. Keep tabs on Live Doppler 9 if you will be out and about on Labor Day by clicking here.

As always, you can look at our daily boating forecasts here.

You can also look at the forecast across New York State, as well as highlights of what our beautiful state has to offer, here.

Now on to the more specifics of the forecast for here in Central New York:

MONDAY (LABOR DAY):

The low pressure system and cold front we’ve been watching for the end of the long weekend looks like it reaches the west end of Lake Ontario by Monday evening. This will probably lead to a shower/storm or two drifting through primarily in the afternoon/evening, especially in the Finger Lakes near and west of Syracuse.

It’s the warmest day of the holiday weekend with temperatures back in the low to perhaps mid 80s if we see enough sun.

MONDAY NIGHT:

A cold front will try to work in from the west and probably stall just south and east of CNY late Monday night. As a result there will probably be quite a few clouds and even a few showers around. Lows will be in the low 60s.

TUESDAY:

There will likely be more clouds than not on Tuesday but still intervals of sun and thanks to the above mentioned front being nearby we can’t rule out a shower or two. Overall though, Tuesday should be a mainly dry and still warm too with highs in the low to perhaps mid-80s. Tuesday will also probably be a bit more humid too.

The front nearby should move north of CNY more so late Tuesday/Tuesday night setting us up for what looks to be the warmest air of the week come Wednesday. Stay tuned for updates to see how warm it gets and how long it last.