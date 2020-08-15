WATCH: Warm with a couple of showers Saturday afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY:

It looks like high pressure is slowly retreating to the northeast to begin the weekend.

We do still think, for the most part, it will continue to provide us with dry weather on Saturday. We should see another day with temperatures in the 80s. In the afternoon, we’ll see more of a mix of sun and clouds. A few scattered showers are possible Saturday afternoon, mainly west of I-81.

SUNDAY:

Some improvements and increased confidence for Sunday, the day overall looks drier.



The low pressure system that is to our south stays to our south. Some scattered showers sneak in for the afternoon ahead of a cold front. There will be some areas across CNY that get away with a completely dry weekend.

MONDAY:

At this point, it looks like we have a better chance for scattered showers and some storms with the cold front on Monday.