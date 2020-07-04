WATCH: Warm with a widely scattered shower or two

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Syracuse recorded its seventh 90 degree day of the year on Thursday. That’s only the beginning of the hot stretch too.

SATURDAY, JULY 4TH:

Saturday isn’t quite as humid as Friday was. It’s still warm and we should see plenty of sunshine. Since the backdoor cold front is still trying to clear the area, there is a slight risk for a shower, mainly south of the thruway. Most will stay dry. Temperatures continue to be above average and in the mid 80s.

There won’t be much of a wind (NW 5-10 mph) so there shouldn’t be too much of a chop on the lakes, the UV index will be very high though. Enjoy safely!

SATURDAY NIGHT:

It’s more comfortable for sleeping on Saturday night with a less humid air mass expected to be overhead under a clear to partly cloudy sky. There will also be a partial penumbral lunar eclipse late Saturday night, but only very observant eyes will see it. Click here for more details.

SUNDAY:

We’re cranking up the heat a little more on Sunday! This will be the beginning of a possible heat wave across CNY. Highs are near 90.

The best chance for a scattered shower will be to the northeast of Syracuse. Even then, it’s not a wash of a day.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

As the jet stream ridges, moves north over the Northeast, expect more heat and no real widespread rain.

Temperatures will be near 90 or better each day. We’re in for our 2nd heat wave of the year and will likely surpass our yearly average number of 90 degree days before the end of the week (average is 9).