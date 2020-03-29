WATCH: Warmer and breezy with more rain

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SUNDAY:

A warm front is moving through central New York with some rain, heavy at times and possibly an embedded t-storm for the start of the day. Steady rain tapers to scattered showers and a t-storm or two for the late morning and afternoon.

Sunday turns out to be the warmest day of the weekend with temperatures likely warming into the 60s compliments of a gusty southerly wind.

A cold front will swing through late in the afternoon/early evening across the region and provide the best chance for a t-storm or two.

If you’re looking to get outside for fresh air, there is some dry time around midday/first part of the afternoon, check Live Doppler 9 before you’re thinking of heading out.

SUNDAY NIGHT – MONDAY:

As Sunday’s low tracks into Canada late Sunday night into Monday, our winds turn into the west. This will bring much cooler, somewhat unsettled and breezy weather to kick off the week.

Occasional rain showers will be with us Sunday night. Over the higher terrain, mainly across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks, rain may mix with if not change to snow with a slushy minor accumulation. Most of us will not see any snow to start the week. Lows Sunday night will be in the low to mid 40s with only 45 to 50 expected for a high on Monday.

There’s a chance that a little snow and or graupel could mix in with any lingering rain showers as the air grows possibly cold enough Monday night into Tuesday, but no accumulation is expected.