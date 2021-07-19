WATCH: Warmer and drier Monday, just a few spotty showers

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

Rainfall amounts from as little as of a half an inch to 3+” fell Saturday through the start of Sunday for most! Heaviest amounts fell north and west of Syracuse, especially from Rochester to Oswego and Jefferson counties. Click here for some rainfall totals from the weekend.

Low pressure that brought all the rain to CNY over the weekend is slowly pulling away from New York State which will result in improving weather overall across the region heading into the start of the week!

MONDAY:

There are still a few spotty showers around this morning for areas north and east of Syracuse. Those will gradually taper off as the morning progresses.

Outside of that our day is looking much drier with more sunshine. An isolated shower or thundershower can’t be 100% ruled out in the mid-afternoon, but they will be few and far between.

Highs should climb into low to mid 80s for many.

MONDAY NIGHT:

High pressure crest overhead Monday night and as a result we will see a mainly clear sky with lows in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Much of the first half of the day looks to be dry with some sun. But after 2 or 3 pm a few showers and storms are expected to develop ahead of a cold front. Some storms could have some heavy rain with it unfortunately, especially Tuesday evening through the overnight.

It’s breezy, warm, and muggy with highs well into the 80s.

It turns cooler midweek after the Tuesday night cold front passage.