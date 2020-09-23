WATCH: Warmer, breezy, pleasant first full day of Fall

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

REST OF THE WORK WEEK:

If you’re looking for any rain it’ll be very hard to come by the rest of the work week. The area of high pressure that has been dominating our area the last several days keeping us high and dry will continue to keep us rain free for most of the week (even though we really could use some).

The high gradually slips to our east over the next 24 hours, which puts CNY on the backside, or the warmer side. We should feel the temperatures come up a little bit each day. Highs will get back into the low 70s come Wednesday, and likely stay well into the 70s, not too far from 80 by the end of the week! By the way, the average high this week drops into the upper 60s starting Wednesday.

Not only will the daytime highs continue to climb over the coming days, so too will the nighttime lows. The rest of the week we should feel 50s for lows which will make for more comfy evenings if you are out and about.

There will actually be some clouds Wednesday. The clouds will be in response to a weakening cold front that will not make it here with any fanfare.

There MAY be a spotty shower/sprinkle or two on Thursday as another cold front tries to work in from the north. But, again, this front will probably not be too successful in getting through or produce any significant weather in CNY either.

Surprise, Friday looks high and dry and it will be unseasonably warm too. Highs will be well into the 70s to around 80!

The very dry September continues, so far the driest on record! For more on the rainfall/precipitation numbers in September, since the start of summer and this year click here.

Hang in there rain wishers: we are hopeful that some more significant rain will at least try to get into the Northeast and CNY Sunday afternoon/early next week with what looks to be a pattern change.