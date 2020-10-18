FORECAST: Warmer, breezy Sunday before rain returns next week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

SUNDAY:

A warm front quietly goes by Sunday morning. A southerly flow will help push temperatures back into the 60s.

The southerly winds bring more moisture our way, so expect sun to fade behind more clouds during the afternoon. But, it will remain dry.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

A cold front will move towards us from the Great Lakes with some rain showers possible towards Monday morning. Lows will drop into the 40s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

The aforementioned cold front will slowly move through Monday with rain showers to start the new week. Highs will cool back into the 50s to kick off the week.

The front will not make much progress to our south and should be close enough to us to keep at least the threat of occasional showers in our forecast for the majority of the week. Temperatures will fluctuate as well depending on how far north and/or south the front is to CNY.