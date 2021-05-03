WATCH: Warmer Monday, few showers return by the afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Get ready for more rain this week… Another front will hang out near CNY and give us periods of rain the next few days. It’ll also play a big role in our temperatures dividing cooler air to the north and warmer air to the south. More details are below…

MONDAY:

Watch for areas of dense fog early this Monday morning. As the morning goes on, we’ll see a few breaks of sun with mainly dry conditions through at least the first part of the afternoon.

An area of low pressure approaching from the south and west will trigger scattered showers primarily after 2 or 3. So yes, we believe much of the day is going to be dry.

Highs should be a little milder upper 60s to around 70, with the warmest temperatures occurring south and west of Syracuse.

MONDAY NIGHT:

An area of low pressure will move in from the south and west into or just south of CNY Monday night and produce some more widespread rain. A quarter to as much as a half inch of rain is possible. It’s another mild night with lows in the 50s.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY:

Few showers will linger again Tuesday morning. However, most of the mid-morning and the afternoon should stay rain-free.

Rain chances start to go back up towards the evening commute and into the night. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out either.

The front near the area and keeping us unsettled at times should move a little farther to the north Tuesday. If this in fact happens, which we think it will, then we could very well feel highs get into the 70s and possibly even a few low 80s south of Syracuse with enough dry time!

A stronger storm is expected to develop along the front to the south and west and move through our area later Tuesday night into Wednesday. This means more widespread rain that could be heavy at times. This storm system will drive the front through as a cold front and get it out of the area. But, the air behind the front is going to be cool heading into Wednesday night and Thursday.

Highs with the rain Wednesday are expected to be in the low 60s, but we may struggle to reach 60 come Thursday despite some sun!