WATCH: Warmer, more humid with a few showers/storms

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)- The weather is turning more unsettled, warmer and a bit more humid to start the weekend.

SATURDAY:

Some showers and storms passed through before sunrise but have quickly moved southeast. The rest of our morning will be dry with increasing sunshine. This will boost our temperatures into the mid 80s. It’s quite muggy too.

A cold front is to our northwest. This looks a little slower to pass through so there is plenty of dry time in the day. Be on guard for some showers and storms mid-late Saturday afternoon. Some storms have the potential to be strong to severe with gusty winds and hail.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

After that front pushes through, the weather turns quieter with some breaks in the clouds. Temperatures drop into the 50s and the humidity comes down a bit too.

FATHER’S DAY:

It still looks like the weather should be cooperative for any outdoor activities you want to take part in with dad for Father’s Day itself! Some sun is expected with comfortably warm temperatures, as highs reach the low 80s or so. There’s just a very slight risk for a shower or isolated storm with the daytime heating.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

The humidity returns Sunday night. With a warm front moving back to the north, expect a very warm night too. Lows will be near 70.

Also, summer officially begins late Sunday night at 11:32.