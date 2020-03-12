Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

WATCH: Warmer Thursday, better chance for rain Friday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

High pressure noses in enough from the northeast to allow for breaks of sun to shine through a bit. A light southeast flow should help highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s across central New York.

There’s a very slight risk of a spotty light shower/sprinkle thanks to a warm front sliding north of us during the day, but most will likely not see a drop.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

An approaching frontal system will bring a better chance for rain, heavy at times after midnight Thursday and into the first half of the day Friday.  

Expect a line of steady rain ahead of the cold front to swing through CNY from west to east during the morning commute from about 7am through 11am.

It will turn windy too Friday with gusts over 30-40 mph, especially in the morning.

Temperatures start off in the 50s Friday morning, but drop into and through the 40s during the afternoon behind a strong cold front. There will probably even be a few lake effect rain and even higher terrain snow showers east-southeast of Lake Ontario late Friday afternoon and evening.

We quiet down for the weekend but it will be cooler.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Almanac

Almanac

Ski Report

Ski Report

Wind Chill

Wind Chill

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

New York State Seasonal Snow

New York State Seasonal Snow

CNY Seasonal Snow

CNY Seasonal Snow

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected