WATCH: Warmer Thursday, better chance for rain Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

High pressure noses in enough from the northeast to allow for breaks of sun to shine through a bit. A light southeast flow should help highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s across central New York.

There’s a very slight risk of a spotty light shower/sprinkle thanks to a warm front sliding north of us during the day, but most will likely not see a drop.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

An approaching frontal system will bring a better chance for rain, heavy at times after midnight Thursday and into the first half of the day Friday.

Expect a line of steady rain ahead of the cold front to swing through CNY from west to east during the morning commute from about 7am through 11am.

It will turn windy too Friday with gusts over 30-40 mph, especially in the morning.

Temperatures start off in the 50s Friday morning, but drop into and through the 40s during the afternoon behind a strong cold front. There will probably even be a few lake effect rain and even higher terrain snow showers east-southeast of Lake Ontario late Friday afternoon and evening.

We quiet down for the weekend but it will be cooler.