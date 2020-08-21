WATCH: Warmer tonight, just a few showers tomorrow

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY NIGHT:

A front to our north will trigger a few showers for the north country this evening.



Overnight is dry with a few clouds. Lows are mild and in the 60s.

WEEKEND:

The second to last weekend of meteorological summer will feel very much like summer and it will be somewhat humid too. I’m sure this is no surprise to Central New Yorkers in this sizzling summer of 2020!

We will have a stalled front to the north of CNY that may try to sneak a bit farther south during the weekend. We will stay on the warm side of the front. Highs should be well into the 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

A few scattered showers will develop for Saturday, a spotty storm is possible too. Not everyone will see these though.

Rain chances are lower on Sunday but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out.

Bottom line, it appears much of the weekend will be dry as of now which bodes well for your outdoor plans this weekend, especially if they involve water. But, as always, keep an eye on the sky and on Live Doppler 9!