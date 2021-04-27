WATCH: Warmer weather on the way

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TUESDAY:

A warm front will inch towards the area, but stall south and west of the region. This will keep Syracuse on the cooler side of the front, and for that reason we think highs don’t get any higher than the 60s.

Travel 30 miles south into the Finger Lakes and towards the Southern Tier then you will likely run into the 70-degree weather. Areas north of the NYS Thruway likely won’t rise too much into the low 60s.

Clouds are also expected to rule the sky, but we should see at least intervals of sun, especially during the first part of the afternoon. There’s a slight risk for a spotty shower or two after 4 pm, however most of the day looks to be dry.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

A wave of low pressure will slide along the north side of the warm front Tuesday night triggering a few showers and possibly a t-storm or two, especially around and north of Syracuse. It is a milder night thanks to the clouds and milder air mass overhead as lows are only expected to drop into the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday should be a little warmer than Tuesday despite a mostly cloudy sky.

Highs should make the low 70s across the Syracuse area/Thruway corridor, but cooler 60s east of Lake Ontario and well into the 70s over the Southern Finger Lakes deeper into the warmer air mass.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon as a weak area of low pressure slides along the front through CNY.

This storm system probably cuts off the real summery air mass before it gets into CNY.

THURSDAY:

It looks like it will stay mild Thursday as a more significant area of low pressure moves into the region Thursday afternoon/evening from the south. This pretty intense storm system is expected to deliver a more substantial rainfall for all Thursday afternoon and night.

Behind this system it turns much cooler/colder to end the week into the start of the weekend.