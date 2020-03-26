WATCH: Warmer with some late day showers

Weather
Posted:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

During the afternoon clouds will increase and be a bit of rain will move through CNY after 4 p.m. ahead of a cold front.

The combination of a south-southwest breeze developing during the day Thursday and some sun will help push temperatures well up into the 50s.  If we can hold off on the rain then 60 is not out of the question!

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

Behind the Thursday night/early Friday cold front passage it will turn cooler and drier during the day Friday. After a few rain and higher terrain snow showers around to start Friday there could even be some sun developing later in the afternoon. Highs to end the week will be near 50.

WEEKEND:

The weekend will be unseasonably mild, especially Sunday and it will start dry with some sun Saturday morning, but some rain is expected to arrive late Saturday afternoon/evening. It will be breezy, damp and pretty warm much of Sunday with highs getting into the 60s.

It will be cooler, somewhat unsettled and breezy/windy early next week.

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

