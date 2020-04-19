WATCH: Warmer with some rain Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SUNDAY:

The end of the weekend will finally be milder! Highs will be near 55, but the breeze will make it feel a little cooler.



We start the day dry with sun but a cold front coming in from Canada will bring some rain showers into CNY from the northwest to southeast across the region after 1 or 2 pm. Rain should be in the Syracuse area between 2 and 5 p.m.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Rain showers will taper later Sunday night and may mix with or even end as a little snow over higher elevations. No accumulation is expected. Lows are in the 30s.

MONDAY:

The new week will start with a good deal of sunshine, but it will be a bit cool for late April as highs reach the low 50s. The wind will be pretty light, though, so it should feel pretty good Monday afternoon under the late April sun. Enjoy!