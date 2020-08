WATCH: Warming back up Thursday, hot and humid by the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

A warming trend will commence after the cool start to Thursday. Enjoy a good amount of sunshine mixing with some clouds, especially north of Syracuse during the afternoon. Highs will be more seasonable up around 80. All in all Thursday looks to be a great day!

FRIDAY:

High pressure will slide east of CNY Thursday night into Friday resulting in a bit more of a southwest warmer flow to end the week. Highs will rebound well into the 80s. It’ll feel a bit more humid too. Enjoy the sunshine!

If you’re in the Watertown area and North Country, then you have a risk of some rain showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. A front will be close enough, so keep an eye to the sky for any of your outdoor plans.

WEEKEND:

Second to last weekend of meteorological summer will feel very much like summer and it will be somewhat humid too. I’m sure this is no surprise to Central New Yorkers in this sizzling summer of 2020!

We will have a stalled front to the north of CNY that may try to sneak a bit farther south during the weekend, but at this point it appears that it will stay north of the region. This will keep us on the warm side of the front over the weekend. Highs should be well into the 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Rain and storm chances will be very low Saturday and just slightly higher Sunday. Bottom line, it appears much of the weekend will be dry as of now which bodes well for your outdoor plans this weekend, especially if they involve water.

Stay tuned for updates regarding the weekend over the next couple days.