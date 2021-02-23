WATCH: Warming over Central New York for midweek

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

OVERNIGHT:

A warm front has passed north of Central New York so outside a few sprinkles or flurries we would expect a dry night. It is also mild as lows will be in the low 30s tonight.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday morning will start off quiet for most, but there could be a fly in the ointment primarily north and east of Syracuse in the form of a few snow showers thanks to another warm front passing through. Otherwise, we should be essentially dry across CNY with even a bit of sun possible at times through lunch time!

The combination of a southwest flow and lack of precipitation should help push temperatures to the warmest they’ve been in the Syracuse area since February 5th when we reached 44 degrees! We are forecasting a high of 44 degrees, but with enough sunshine we could reach the upper 40s!

If we see any sun Wednesday morning/early afternoon it will be short-lived as clouds will increase ahead of a fast-approaching cold front from the northwest.

A bit of rain develops after 2 or 3 pm Wednesday ahead of a fast-moving cold front slated to swing through between 6 and 9 pm.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

In the wake of the cold front Wednesday evening, it will turn blustery and colder Wednesday night. This will change any light rain showers over to a bit of snow Wednesday night.

Little if any accumulation is expected.

END OF THE WEEK:

We expect it to be cold and just moist enough in the lower levels of the atmosphere to support a little lake snow primarily Thursday morning followed by more sunshine developing Thursday! It will be chilly Thursday with highs closer to 30.

A weak wave of low pressure will slide through late Thursday night into the start of Friday with some flurries/touch of light snow possible, especially near and north of Syracuse.

High pressure will reestablish itself during the day Friday and yield more sun by late Friday morning and afternoon with light winds. Highs will climb solidly into the 30s. All in all it should feel pretty good.