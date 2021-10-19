WATCH: Warming up and drying out Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY:

If you aren’t a fan of these chilly temperatures, we’ve felt the past couple of days, then you are in luck! High pressure sliding south and east of CNY but staying pretty close by will result in sunshine returning and a milder air mass Tuesday into Wednesday! The milder air will build back in compliments of a steady west wind which keeps Tuesday night mild too!

Temperatures are expected to rebound and head back above normal once again midweek with highs well into the 60s Tuesday, lows in the 50s Tuesday night, and we should flirt with 70 Wednesday and Thursday!

Some clouds should roll in somewhat Wednesday afternoon, but we expect to stay dry. The next chance of showers likely won’t come until late Wednesday night into Thursday, especially late Thursday afternoon and night ahead and with a cold front.