WATCH: Warming up but how long can you keep your winter jacket in the closet?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It’s a bit breezy and turning milder Wednesday night with a few passing rain/snow showers possible thanks to a warm front.

Temperatures drop initially into the low 30s but rise to near 40 by daybreak Thursday behind the warm front.

THURSDAY:

It’s a windy, milder, and damp Thursday ahead of a clipper that swings through Thursday evening. There is a Wind Advisory in effect for portions of CNY.

Highs are well into the 40s to possibly 50 midday, but temperatures cool back into the low to mid-40s by day’s end.

Rain may mix with and possibly change to a little snow over the higher elevations late in the day, and for the rest of CNY later Thursday night.

FRIDAY:

It’s a brisk end to the week with some snow showers to kick off Friday, but we should dry out with even a little sun possible developing come the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to be back in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s to round out the week. While it is still breezy in the morning, the wind dies down gradually during the day.

WEEKEND:

We are chilly with a bit of light snow possible Saturday thanks to a clipper racing through. Come late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night we will be watching a storm approaching the Northeast that likely provides CNY with wind, some rain and or snow/wintry mix. Stay tuned for updates over the coming days.