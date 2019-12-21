WATCH: Warming up each day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

SATURDAY:

A warm front is passing by to our north Saturday. That front will shift our wind to the south and be the leading edge to warm air down at the ground. As that milder air rides up an over the cool air that is in place over central New York we would expect more clouds than what we saw on Friday. In spite of that, our temperatures will reach the freezing mark Saturday.



SATURDAY EVENING/NIGHT:

High pressure builds in, clears our sky and calms our wind. With a warmer airmass in place, our temperatures aren’t as cold, lows are in the teens to near 20 instead of the single digits like the past few nights.

SUNDAY:

Temperatures continue to get a little warmer each day leading into early next week. Highs make it back are close to 40 on Sunday! Not too bad for the first official full day of Winter. Grab the shades too, we’ll see plenty of sunshine.





