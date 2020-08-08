WATCH: Warming up over the weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:



The trough of low pressure is slowly pushing east of Central New York. A few lingering showers and clouds are with us overnight.

SATURDAY:

As high pressure slowly builds back in, there will be some lingering clouds to start the weekend Saturday morning, but look for more of a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon.

Most of the day is dry but a few spotty showers or an isolated storm can’t be ruled out in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Expect more sunshine Sunday. Our warming trend continues with temperatures well into the 80s.

By Monday, it looks like we are pushing 90 degrees again. The oppressive humidity is back too.