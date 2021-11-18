WATCH: How to dress today? It’ll be much cooler this afternoon

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY:

It’s a mild, breezy start to Thursday with readings well into the 50s, and even close to 60! But mid to late morning some rain moves in with a cold front. Rainfall totals are not expected to be like last week and stay to around a half inch or less.

It also turns much cooler during the afternoon behind the cold front.

Temperatures drop out of the mid to upper 50s in the morning and back into and through the 40s during the afternoon as the rain tapers towards evening.

A brisk and colder air mass blows in on a blustery westerly wind which will trigger some lake effect rain and snow east of Lake Ontario Thursday night. Accumulations of at least 2 to 6” are probable in and around the Tug Hill Thursday night into the start of Friday with little to no snow elsewhere during this time frame.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

It’s just brisk and chilly Thursday night and mainly dry for most of CNY under variable clouds. This MAY provide the chance for late night owls and or early risers late Thursday night/early Friday to see the partial lunar eclipse taking place!

Lows Thursday night are expected to dip into the low 30s, but gusty winds produce feel like readings in the 20s overnight.

FRIDAY:

Blustery and colder Friday with some lake effect mainly snow in the morning likely located east of Lake Ontario up across Oswego, Southern Lewis and Northern Oneida counties. This is where a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from Thursday night into Friday morning and early aftenron.

Accumulations should be no more than a slushy coating to an inch or two over the lower terrain away from the lake shore, but in and around the Tug Hill at least a few inches more is possible before the band gets pushed south by a trough during the late morning and afternoon.

Between about noon and 3 or 4 pm the band of snow, possibly mixed with a little graupel and or rain is slated to slide south across the Syracuse area and CNY. There could be a slushy coating or so in spots, but nothing significant is expected Friday afternoon.

Highs on Friday with a gusty west-northwest wind should not get any higher than the low 40s at best, but wind chills are expected to be closer to 30 throughout the day.

WEEKEND:

High pressure builds in Friday night into Saturday from the southwest and provides the region with a seasonably cool, but bright Saturday under a fair amount of sunshine!

The tail end of the weekend does not look as nice under more clouds and possibly some showers towards sunset.

Highs are in the 40s Saturday, and well into the 40s to possibly 50 on Sunday with enough dry time.

How’s the start of the big travel week looking here in CNY and the Northeast?? Click here for the latest.