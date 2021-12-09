WATCH: Warmth is heading our way but it’ll come at a cost

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A push of milder air trying to move in will likely trigger a little snow and maybe a touch of wintry mix near midnight but should depart by Friday morning. There may be a coating to an inch of snow, and maybe even a glazing of ice in spots east of Syracuse. Most areas, thankfully, end up above freezing by sunrise Friday morning so it looks your commute is okay.

Lows drop into upper 20s to low 30s Thursday night.

FRIDAY:

Friday is overall a quiet but cloudy day. It starts to warm up a little bit too with highs back in the 40s!

WEEKEND:

A strong cold front is slated to move through the region Saturday afternoon with some rain and possibly an embedded t-storm.

We’ll be on record watch Saturday! The record high is 63° and we are forecasting a high of 62°. After the cold front the temperatures will tumble back into the 40s to round out the day.

The wind really picks up again with gusts up to 50 mph or more. There is even a High Wind Watch for Jefferson County for Saturday afternoon and evening. Wind gusts to 65mph will be possible during this time.

It stays windy and turns more seasonable Sunday. A little lake snow is possible east of Lake Ontario to start the day. Otherwise, it’s quiet and brisk with some developing sun and highs in the low 40s.