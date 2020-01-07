WATCH: Weaker lake effect snow overnight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

A Lake Snow Warning was cancelled late this evening but some lighter lake effect snow for areas east of Lake Ontario could mean another 1-3″ overnight, especially across the Tug Hill and Western Adirondacks.

For the rest of central New York accumulations of a trace to 1 inch is possible the rest of the night.

TUESDAY:

The weather looks nice and quiet with some sun at times on Tuesday as a little bubble of high pressure settles in.

Our streak of mild weather continues as we end up close to 40 degrees.

It may be a close call as clouds increase a bit and some light snow passes close to our south Tuesday night courtesy a weak area of low pressure. Over the Southern Tier and Catskills there could be a light accumulation.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

Much of Tuesday night looks to be quiet, but after midnight there could be a quick burst of snow from a separate system, a cold front. Lows will be near 30.

Wednesday will turn out windy and turn colder with a morning high near freezing before temperatures tumble back into and through the 20s during the midday and afternoon hours.

A burst of snow looks to be a distinct possibility near the morning commute on Wednesday which could cause a significant drop visibility and make the roads slick. After the morning shot of snow, there will be more localized snow showers and squalls around CNY. Snow accumulations will range from about 1 to 3” for most of CNY with locally higher amounts possible.