WATCH: Weather becomes quiet for the end of the week and beyond

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:



Lake effect will fizzle out after midnight as high pressure slides in from the north. It remains cold tonight, but lows vary overnight. Where clouds are stubborn, in particular west of Syracuse, temperatures remain rather steady between 10 and 15 above. East of Syracuse there is a better chance of some clearing thus there is the possibility of some below zero readings, especially over the Tug Hill Plateau.

Beyond Thursday, the weather in central New York (and the entire Northeast, for that matter) goes quiet heading into the weekend.

FRIDAY:

If you aren’t waking up to bright sunshine, you’ll have it for midday! Temperatures moderate a little too. This is the beginning of a long stretch of dry weather as we get closer and closer to the holidays.

SATURDAY:

The weekend starts off cold. With a clear sky and calm wind overnight Friday, temperatures again will be in the single digits. With a front close by and moisture aloft, expect more clouds than sun. Temperatures continue to moderate and highs make it back in the low 30s.