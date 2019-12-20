Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

WATCH: Weather becomes quiet for the end of the week and beyond

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

Lake effect will fizzle out after midnight as high pressure slides in from the north. It remains cold tonight, but lows vary overnight. Where clouds are stubborn, in particular west of Syracuse, temperatures remain rather steady between 10 and 15 above.  East of Syracuse there is a better chance of some clearing thus there is the possibility of some below zero readings, especially over the Tug Hill Plateau.

Beyond Thursday, the weather in central New York (and the entire Northeast, for that matter) goes quiet heading into the weekend.

FRIDAY:

If you aren’t waking up to bright sunshine, you’ll have it for midday! Temperatures moderate a little too. This is the beginning of a long stretch of dry weather as we get closer and closer to the holidays.

SATURDAY:

The weekend starts off cold. With a clear sky and calm wind overnight Friday, temperatures again will be in the single digits. With a front close by and moisture aloft, expect more clouds than sun. Temperatures continue to moderate and highs make it back in the low 30s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Almanac

Almanac

Ski Report

Ski Report

Wind Chill

Wind Chill

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

New York State Seasonal Snow

New York State Seasonal Snow

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected