WATCH: Weather improving over much of central New York on New Year’s Eve

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)





NEW YEARS EVE:

A line of snow squalls that moved through Syracuse around 4 pm with some briefly heavy snow and even some thunder and lightning has moved east out of most of central New York as of early evening.

For the rest of the evening lighter snow showers will fall from time to time and although untreated roads, parking lots and sidewalks could be a bit slick it won’t be enough to keep you from getting to your New Year’s Eve events.

Temperatures hover around freezing.

OVERNIGHT TUESDAY – NEW YEARS DAY:

Most areas of central New York will see little to no snow accumulation heading into the New Year with just a few snow showers and flurries around.

However, heavier lake effect snow will set up east of Lake Ontario New Year’s Eve centered on the Tug Hill Plateau and continue into New Year’s Day. By the end of the day Wednesday 24-hour snow totals of 6-12” are possible in this area with the highest amounts falling over the Tug Hill.

Highs Wednesday will be more seasonable mid to upper 30s, and it will be brisk too. Winds will gust past 20 mph means it actually feels like it is in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:

Any lingering lake snow well north of Syracuse will slide farther north and slowly fizzle late Wednesday night, while most areas will be quiet and chilly with lows in the 20s.

On Thursday, we turn milder once again under sunny skies as highs warm back into the 40s!