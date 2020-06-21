WATCH: Weather on repeat for Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)



SUNDAY/MONDAY:

No major changes to the pattern for Central New York to end the weekend and start next week. It remains hot (high temperatures near 90 each afternoon) and moderately humid with dew points in the 60s and hazy sunshine

That combination should be enough to spark some afternoon showers and storms both Sunday and Monday. There may be a few more storms Monday afternoon as a weakening cold front approaches.

TUESDAY:

A stronger cold front moves in from the west for Tuesday with an even better chance for afternoon showers/storms. That should also allow the heat and humidity to ease for the midweek.

