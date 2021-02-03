WATCH; Weather over Central New York finally quieting down

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

A nor’easter that has dumped heavy snow over many parts of CNY is finally slowly pulling away with improving weather for many heading into tonight.

STORM WINDING DOWN…

In total, snowfall between Monday night and noon Wednesday ranged from 10 to 20” for many with locally higher amounts in the hills south and east of Syracuse. Click here for some of the impressive totals.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:

Other than a bit more lake snow lingers south of Syracuse tonight with a light accumulation possible the first half of the night, the weather will be quieting down late tonight into Thursday for all.

In fact, we expect some sun to develop by afternoon with temperatures probably cracking freezing Thursday for the first time in nearly two weeks! Enjoy all the fresh snow winter enthusiasts!

FRIDAY:

A fast-moving system will produce some snow and rain for Friday. To start the day there could very well be a brief burst of snow which may make for a slick/sloppy morning commute.

A slushy coating to an inch or two of snow total is possible before the snow probably ends as a little rain mid to late morning, but upwards of 2 to 4” is possible across the Tug Hill area.

Highs will be well into the 30s to possibly low 40s but a brisk wind will make it feel like it’s in the 20s to low 30s throughout the day.