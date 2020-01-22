WATCH: Weather stays tranquil in CNY tonight and Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

The sky will be partly cloudy tonight and it will be chilly with lows in the teens for most, but normally colder spots of CNY will drop into the single digits once again. Also, if you have a chance early this evening to step outside briefly you may catch a glimpse of the International Space Station. For more details on finding the ISS this evening click here.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY:

The weather will stay nice and quiet and pretty mild for the coldest time of the year. Expect to see some filtered sun fading behind thicker clouds Thursday afternoon with highs well into the 30s to possibly 40.

On Friday, we will see more clouds than sun, but at least a little sun should shine through at times and it will be staying mild and dry to round out the week too. Highs to end the week should be up around 40.

Come the weekend the weather will turn more active and interesting. Click here for the scoop.