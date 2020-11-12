WATCH: Welcome back to November, cooler weather returns

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THURSDAY:

A cool area of high pressure builds in from the west today. After some stubborn morning cloud cover, sunshine should develop in the afternoon. Temperatures will be a more November-like across Central New York with highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

It will be a seasonably chilly night under a partly cloudy sky with high pressure in control. Lows will drop close to 30. Clouds may end up increasing at least somewhat after midnight as a developing system rides up the coast.

FRIDAY:

We should see some sun at times on Friday and it will be a bit breezy and a little milder too with highs in the low to mid 50s. We will be watching a little system developing and riding up near the coast Friday, but at this point it appears the rain and snow with this storm will stay off to the east of us.

Also, near sunset a cold front will sweep in and likely deliver some clouds to CNY to close out the day, and maybe even a shower. Overall, though, it appears at least most will get through the day precipitation free to end the week.

The weekend right now looks split with Saturday looking to be the better of the two days, but it will be chilly to start the weekend. Stay tuned for updates.