WATCH: Welcome to winter! No snow now but a little is on the way

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Welcome to winter CNY! The official start of the winter season occurred this morning at 10:59 am in the Northern Hemisphere. This is when the sun’s direct rays were shining directly over the Tropic of Capricorn in the Southern Hemisphere.

It also equates to our shortest day of the year. We gain just a few seconds of daylight Wednesday, but each day gets a little longer every day between then and the first day of Summer!

THIS AFTERNOON:

The first of two cold fronts came through first thing this morning with clouds, but little to no snow. The Northern Finger Lakes, including the Syracuse area stayed cloudy all morning, but there was a good deal of sun this morning east of Lake Ontario into the North Country, and across the Southern and Western Finger Lakes.

Unfortunately, the cloud coverage is briefly expanding early this afternoon before we expect it to thin and break up some towards sunset into this evening. Despite the clouds, temperatures are well into the 30s to near 40 for many this afternoon.

TONIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

After a tranquil Tuesday night yet another cold front swings into the area Wednesday morning with scattered mainly snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected on Wednesday for most, but upwards 2 to 3 inches is possible around the Tug Hill thanks to a band of lake effect snow developing during the afternoon east of the lake.

ABOVE IS THE FORECAST SNOWFALL BETWEEN 7AM AND 7PM WEDNESDAY

Highs on Wednesday may flirt with briefly touch 40 for a few in the morning before dropping into the low to mid 30s during the afternoon. Plus brisk west-northwest winds will make it feel more like the 20s and low 30s throughout the day.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The band of lake snow that develops Wednesday afternoon east of Lake Ontario drops south and west late Wednesday afternoon and evening and should be located for much of Wednesday night near and especially south and west of Syracuse.

A coating to as much as a few inches of snow is expected in the most persistent snows near and just south and west of Syracuse. Best chances for a few inches of snow Wednesday night look to be somewhere between Auburn and the Syracuse area. Roads in and around the lake snow will probably become at least somewhat slick and sloppy too with reduced visibility at times too.

Lows drop into the mid-20s Wednesday night.