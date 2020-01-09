WATCH: We’re in store for a warm-up after chilly Thursday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY NIGHT:

High pressure is sliding east and a warm front is inching closer to CNY. Temperatures will to be in or close to the 20s before rising after midnight. Precipitation holds off until a couple hours before sunrise Friday.

FRIDAY:

The leading edge to the milder air is a warm front and it is on our doorsteps by Friday morning. Temperatures are going to be close to the freezing mark just before sunrise. There could be a bit of a wintry mix as far south as southern Onondaga and Madison counties at this time.



Temperatures after sunrise are going to continue to warm and as a result we should see plain rain showers for the rest of the day.

Temperatures in the afternoon make it into the 40s but that is just the beginning.



SATURDAY:

We’re even warmer on Saturday. Temperatures are in the 50s to near 60 degrees. It looks like the heaviest rain falls in the northern tier of New York, through the St. Lawrence Valley and the Great Lakes where 2+” of rain is possible. Most of CNY will pick up 0.5 to 1.5” of rain by Sunday morning.

