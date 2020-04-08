WATCH: Wet overnight but drier Wednesday in store

Weather
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

OVERNIGHT:

Rain will continue the rest of the overnight and there could even be a thunderstorm over parts of the Finger Lakes.  By morning the rain will start to taper.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday will not be that wet, but there will likely be a few lingering light showers/drizzle around, but there will be a good amount of dry time on Wednesday. Unfortunately, the clouds will probably be pretty stubborn so don’t expect to see much if any sun. Highs will be in the 50s Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Temperatures will drop into the 30s to near 40 Wednesday night with much of night expected to be dry. The wind and temperatures will start to come up towards Thursday morning ahead of the next strengthening storm system. That will not only deliver rain and wind by daybreak Thursday, but a shot of wintry air for the late week period. Get ready for big changes. Click here for the details.

