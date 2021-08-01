WATCH: Wet weather returns Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SUNDAY:

We start the month of August with, you guessed it, more rain. A cold front will be dropping through Central New York that will bring scattered showers and a few storms. Isolated showers will begin around 10 to 11 am and then turn more widespread into the afternoon with showers and storms. Temperatures top out near 75 feeling slightly humid.

The risk for severe weather is low, but a few storms may produce gusty, damaging winds and hail. All storms that develop will contain heavy rain that may lead to localized flooding too.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Any showers/storms around to start the evening, especially south and east of Syracuse, will give way to scattered lighter showers during the night. Lows drop into the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY-MID WEEK:

Some lingering low clouds and possibly a light shower or two could be around to start Monday, otherwise it turns into a great looking day with highs in the low 70s. Yes, it’s another unseasonably cool day, but at least the weather will improve as the day progresses.

With high pressure staying in control for several days, we will have a nice stretch of sun and clouds through the mid-week as temperatures slowly rise back up to seasonable into the low 80s.