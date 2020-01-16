Watch: What to expect with weather changes Thursday Weather Posted: Jan 16, 2020 / 09:15 AM EST / Updated: Jan 16, 2020 / 09:15 AM EST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Cold air returns today as we’ve seen a change from rain to snow. Storm Team Meteorologist Kate Thornton has the breakdown on what to expect today and what you’ll find on the roads later Thursday.
