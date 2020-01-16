Watch: What to expect with weather changes Thursday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Cold air returns today as we’ve seen a change from rain to snow.

Storm Team Meteorologist Kate Thornton has the breakdown on what to expect today and what you’ll find on the roads later Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Almanac

Almanac

Ski Report

Ski Report

Wind Chill

Wind Chill

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

New York State Seasonal Snow

New York State Seasonal Snow

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected