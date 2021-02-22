WATCH: When does the snow taper this afternoon?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS AFTERNOON:

A fast-moving storm system is swinging through this afternoon with snow tapering to scattered snow showers possibly mixed with a little rain in spots late this afternoon/early evening. An additional coating to an inch of snow is likely for most, but upwards of 2 to 4” if not a bit more snow will fall in and around the Tug Hill and southern Adirondacks through 7 pm.

FORECAST SNOWFALL BETWEEN NOON AND 7PM MONDAY

Southerly winds ahead of this system brings us more seasonable air with highs in the mid to upper 30s, but the brisk wind will make it feel more like the 20s.

Most will have snow totals between 1 and 3 inches today, but across the higher terrain upwards of 4 or 5 inches will have fallen and probably a little more than that around the Tug Hill.

Roads will improve for most this afternoon but remain sloppy and slick around the Tug Hill and Adirondacks.

Due to the more significant snowfall continuing in and around the Tug Hill and southern Adirondacks and more hazardous travel there’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 1 am Tuesday.

TONIGHT:

There will be a little lingering wet snow east of Lake Ontario, especially around the Tug Hill and Adirondacks with another 2 to 4 inches of snow possible there, while the rest of us will see little to no snow accumulating tonight. Lows will be in the upper 20s to around 30 with a breeze.

TUESDAY:

On Tuesday, a weak upper-level trough will swing through bringing another round of wet snow possibly mixed with rain. Another 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible for many, but upwards of about 3 or 4” will be possible across the higher terrain Tuesday. Temperatures remain near average with highs in the mid to upper 30s, but a brisk wind will once again make it feel more like the 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Thanks to high pressure building in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, we may start the day off with a little sun. Temperatures will likely be the warmest in advance of a cold front Wednesday with highs likely cracking 40 for the first time since February 5th in Syracuse! Any sun will be short-lived as clouds will increase by the late morning/midday ahead of a fast-approaching cold front from the northwest.

A bit of rain possibly mixed with snow will be possible after 2 or 3 pm Wednesday and in the wake of the cold front it will turn cold enough for a bit of lake snow to develop east and southeast of Lake Ontario later Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will be back below normal to round out the week.