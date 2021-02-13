WATCH: When will the snow return this weekend?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

SATURDAY:

The first of several systems to impact Central New York the next seven days approaches us this weekend. One part is headed our way from the Great Lakes and another piece is coming north out of the Southeast.

Before these systems get close enough to us, it is cloudy much of Saturday and chilly. There may be a few flurries in the air but nothing that would accumulate.

The period of snow for us Saturday night is brief so the accumulations regionwide are looking rather light, on the order of a trace to a couple of inches of snow. On top of that, the steadiest snow is tapering to flurries before sunrise which means the impact of the snow on much of us is minimal.

SUNDAY:

Sunday, Valentine’s Day, is mainly dry after some morning flurries. Clouds remain rather stubborn, though. The good news is temperatures do moderate a bit. It is not a heat wave, and, in fact, we don’t even crack the freezing mark, but we should make it into the mid to upper 20s.

